Average SD County Gas Price Soars To Record High

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 6.2 cents Saturday to a record high of $6.384, breaking the previous record of $6.373 set June 15.

The average price has risen 15 consecutive days and 28 of the past 29, increasing $1.162, including 15.7 cents on Thursday, which was its largest daily increase since July 11, 2015, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 73.2 cents more than one week ago, $1.161 higher than one month ago and $2.027 greater than one year ago.

"This week saw the most significant gas price increases since they jumped 77 cents in one week in March," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager. "Until the state receives significant amounts of imported gasoline and local refineries are fully operational again, we will likely continue to see pump price increases."

The national average price rose for the 11th consecutive day following a 98-day streak of decreases, increasing three-tenths of a cent to $3.80. It has risen 12.6 cents over the past 11 days, including 1.5 cents Friday. It is 10 cents more than one week ago, 2.9 cents lower than one month ago, and 60.8 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.216 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.