Average San Diego gas price records largest increase since September 2023

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest increase since Sept. 28, 2023, when it rose 10.8 cents, increasing 7.6 cents to $4.78 Friday.

"Oil Price Information Service reports that wholesale prices are up double digits this week due to some planned and unplanned refinery maintenance and stronger futures expectations for gas prices," Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, said in a statement released Thursday.

The increase came one day after a run of eight decreases in nine days totaling 5.1 cents ended with an increase of eight-tenths of a cent.

The average price is 6.9 cents more than one week ago, 1.2 cents higher than one month ago and 17.7 cents greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has dropped $1.654 since rising to a record $6.434 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose two-tenths of a cent to $3.04, one day after a six-day streak of decreases totaling 3.3 cents ended when it was unchanged. It is 2.8 cents less than one week ago, 11.1 cents lower than one month ago and 9.1 cents below what it was one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.976 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

