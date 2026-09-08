Average San Diego County gas price rises to highest amount since June 4

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Tuesday for the 20th time in 21 days, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $5.955, its highest amount since June 4.

The average price has risen 27.3 cents over the past 21 days, including seven-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose 12 consecutive days, dropped four-tenths of a cent Aug. 31, then resumed increasing the following day.

The average price is 14.5 cents more than one week ago, 26.1 cents higher than one month ago and $1.24 greater than one year ago. It has increased $1.269 since the start of the joint U.S./Israel war on Iran on Feb. 28, which sent oil prices higher and drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump.

An increase of one-tenth of a cent to $4.151 extended the run of increases to the national average price to eight in nine days. It has risen 7.3 cents over the past nine days, including three-tenths of a cent Monday. The national average price increased five consecutive days, dropped two-tenths of a cent Saturday and resumed rising Sunday.

The national average price is 5.6 cents more than one week ago, 12.9 cents higher than one month ago and 95.2 cents greater than one year ago. It has increased $1.169 since the attack on Iran.

