Average San Diego County gas price rises to highest amount since 2012

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Monday for the 10th consecutive day and 15th time in 16 days, increasing seven-tenths of a cent to $4.443, its highest amount since Oct. 21, 2012.

The average price has increased 8.7 cents over the past 16 days, including 1.1 cents on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose five consecutive days, was unchanged Oct. 8 and resumed its upward climb on Oct. 9.

The average price is 5.4 cents more than one week ago, 9.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.262 greater than one year ago.

The record price is $4.725 set on Oct. 8, 2012.

High crude oil prices remain the main culprit for rising pump prices, according to the AAA. The price of a barrel of West Texas intermediate crude for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 97 cents Friday to $82.28, its highest closing price since Oct. 21, 2014.

The crude oil price has increased 129.9% from its 52-week low of $35.79 on Oct. 30, 2020, because of higher demand following the elimination of coronavirus-related restrictions.