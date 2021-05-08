Watch
Average San Diego County gas price rises for 18th time in 19 days

Posted at 8:51 AM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 12:04:29-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Saturday for the 11th consecutive day and 18th time in 19 days, increasing seven-tenths of a cent to $4.121, its highest amount since Oct. 20, 2019.

The average price has risen 11.5 cents over the past 19 days, including 1 cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 4.7 cents higher than one week ago, 14.8 cents more than one month ago and $1.341 greater than one year ago.

The rising prices are the result of less supply because production is reduced due to refinery maintenance and fuel demand is increasing, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"This is a typical pattern that we see during the spring months," Spring said.

The average price has risen 82 of the past 89 days, increasing 64.2 cents, and 89.4 cents since the start of the year.

The large price increase from one year ago is the result of a significant decrease during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

The average price is 2.8 cents more than it was on May 8, 2019.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
