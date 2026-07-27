Average San Diego County Gas price rises for 12th consecutive day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose today for the 11th consecutive day, increasing 1.1 cents to $5.717.

The average price has risen 27.8 cents over the past 12 days, including 3.4 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 15.8 cents more than one week ago, 17.8 cents higher than one month ago and $1.169 greater than one year ago.

The average price has increased $1.031 since the start of the joint U.S./Israel attack on Iran on Feb. 28, which sent oil prices higher and drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump.

The 11-day streak of increases to the national average price totaling 25.2 cents ended with a decrease of one-tenth of a cent to $4.11. It is 11.2 cents more than one week ago, 20.9 cents higher than one month ago and 95.9 cents greater than one year ago. The national average price has increased $1.128 since the attack on Iran.

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