Average San Diego County gas price rises 2.3 cents

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Sunday for the 26th consecutive day, increasing 2.3 cents to a record $5.911, one day after rising 4.9 cents.

The average price has risen $1.167 during the streak, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 14.8 cents more than one week ago, $1.17 higher than one month ago and $1.98 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen 12.4 cents over the past four days after increasing by 4.1 cents the preceding four days.

The larger increases are the result of rebounding crude oil prices caused by a lack of commitment from OPEC to raise production levels despite requests by the United States and United Kingdom, as well as a supply issue stemming from the Torrance PBF refinery having issues restarting a key unit that went offline after a March 6 power outage, according to Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California.

