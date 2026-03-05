Average San Diego County gas price records largest increase since 2023

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest increase since Sept. 28, 2023, Thursday, rising 8.7 cents to $4.894, its highest amount since Nov. 13.

The average price has increased 15 consecutive days, rising 28.7 cents, including 7 cents on Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 22.4 cents more than one week ago, 38.6 cents higher than one month ago and 14.5 cents greater than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.541 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

"Gas prices are rising primarily due to a recent surge in crude oil following strikes on Iran by the U.S. and Israel," Kandace Redd, the Automobile Club of Southern California's senior public affairs specialist, told City News Service. ``Any conflict with Iran can send oil prices higher, as Iran is a major oil producer and about a fifth of the oil consumed globally travels through the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman.

``Gas prices are increasing because of seasonal factors too. Refineries are beginning the switch to more expensive summer-blend fuel, and demand is picking up as we head into the spring break season with more people on the road."

The national average price rose 5.3 cents to $3.251, its highest amount since Sept. 11, 2024. It has risen five consecutive days, increasing 26.9 cents, including 8.9 cents on Wednesday.

The national average price is 26.8 cents more than one week ago, 36 cents higher than one month ago and 14.4 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.765 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.