Average San Diego County gas price drops to lowest amount since Sept. 21

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Sunday to its lowest amount since Sept. 21, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $5.485.

The average price has dropped 35 times in 39 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, decreasing 95 cents, including 1.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.3 cents less than one week ago and 71.7 cents lower than one month ago, but 87 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the fourth consecutive day following a run of six increases in seven days totaling 4 cents, decreasing seven-tenths of a cent to $3.776. It is 2.4 cents less than one week ago and 13.7 cents lower than one month ago, but 36.2 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped 2.9 cents over the past four days, including 1.1 cents Saturday. It is $1.24 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.