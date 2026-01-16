Average San Diego County gas price drops to lowest amount since October 2021

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped to its lowest amount since Oct. 12, 2021, Friday, decreasing eight-tenths of a cent to $4.391

A run of four decreases in five days totaling 2.7 cents ended Thursday when the average price was unchanged, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.5 cents less than one week ago, 16 cents lower than one month ago and 13.7 cents below what it was one year ago.

The average price has dropped $2.044 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

"Drivers should continue to aggressively shop for the lowest gas prices ... to take advantage of these lower prices while they last," Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, said in a statement.

The four-day streak of increases to the national average price totaling 4.9 cents ended with a half-cent decrease to $2.839. It is 3.2 cents more than one week ago but 6.8 cents less than one month ago and 26.4 cents lower than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $2.177 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

