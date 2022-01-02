Watch
Average San Diego County gas price drops slightly

Alan Diaz/AP
In this Tuesday, June 28, 2016, photo, a customer puts gas in their vehicle in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Posted at 9:05 AM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 12:05:03-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped three-tenths of a cent Sunday to $4.626, the second consecutive decrease after four consecutive increases totaling 1.1 cents.

The average price is a half-cent more than one week ago and $1.395 higher than one year ago, but 2.9 cents less than one month ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has dropped 4.4 cents since rising to $4.67 on Nov. 28, its highest amount since Oct. 12, 2012, because of lower demand and reduced oil prices.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

