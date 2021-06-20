Watch
Average San Diego County gas price continues slight upward climb

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to know why the state's gas prices are higher than the rest of the country. Newsom asked the California Energy Commission on Tuesday for an analysis of the state's gas prices by May 15. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 9:06 AM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 12:06:36-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose three-tenths of a cent Sunday, the fifth increase in six days, but all by four-tenths of a cent or less.

The average price of $4.23 is 1.3 cents higher than one week ago, 7.2 cents more than one month ago and $1.171 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has risen $1.003 since the start of the year to its highest amount since July 16, 2015, mainly the result of a run of 87 increases in 94 days from Feb. 9-May 13 totaling 66.4 cents caused at the time by "higher oil prices and higher demand," said Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California.

The large price increase from one year ago is the result of a significant decrease during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
