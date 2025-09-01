Average San Diego County gas price at lowest Labor Day amount since 2021

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County Monday was at its lowest amount for Labor Day since 2021, $4.695, despite rising 12 of the past 13 days.

The average price has increased 14.9 cents over the past 13 days, including four-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It rose nine consecutive days, dropped one- tenth of a cent Saturday, then rose one-tenth of a cent Sunday.

The average price is 6.2 cents more than one week ago, 15.1 cents higher than one month ago and 1.3 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.739 since rising to a record $6.434 on Oct. 5, 2022.

LINK: Find cheap gas in San Diego County

The national average price rose two-tenths of a cent to $3.19, after three consecutive decreases totaling 2.2 cents, including four-tenths of a cent Sunday. A nine-day streak of increases totaling 8 cents ended Friday when the average price dropped nine-tenths of a cent.

The national average price is 2.9 cents more than one week ago and 3.9 cents higher than one month ago but 14.2 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.826 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.