Average life expectancy in San Diego County rises slightly to 81.5 years

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — According to data released Thursday by San Diego County's Community Health Statistics Unit, county residents are living slightly longer -- 81.5 years -- than Americans and Californians writ large.

A child born in San Diego in 2024 is expected to live to 81.5 years, continuing a long-term trend of improved health outcomes across the county and an increase over last year's data. The national average life expectancy is 79 years, and California's average is 81.2 years.

San Diego County's women continue to live longer than men, averaging 84 compared to 79 years. Among racial and ethnic groups, Asian residents had the longest life expectancy at 87.6 years, while Black residents had the shortest at 75.2 years, the county data read.

"These numbers represent our region and our many subcommunities throughout San Diego," said Dr. Sayone Thihalolipavan, county public health officer. "While life expectancy increasing is a trend in the right direction, we continue to see significant disparities across the county by geography, sex, race or ethnicity."

Where you find yourself in the county does matter, with Coronado recording an average 87.2 year life expectancy while Lemon Grove is on the other end of the spectrum, notching the county's lowest life expectancy at 78.7 years.

The data released Thursday shows that cancer remains the region's leading cause of death, followed by heart disease, stroke, unintentional injuries and Alzheimer's Disease. According to the county, stroke moved to the number-three position partly because overdose deaths declined.

Residents can explore detailed breakdowns, by age, race, sex, geographic region and more, through an interactive dashboard.

"County Public Health continues working to reduce disparities through prevention, education and community partnership with the goal of building healthier, safer communities for all," a county statement reads.

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