Autopsy: Vista jail inmate died of drug overdose

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 24-year-old inmate who died after falling ill at Vista Detention Facility last summer succumbed to an accidental drug overdose, authorities reported Monday.

Deputies found Ronaldino Estrada of Escondido unconscious and unresponsive in his cell at the South Melrose Drive jail on the morning of July 5, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Paramedics took Estrada to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Postmortem exams have determined that Estrada died from acute fentanyl intoxication, with hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease as contributing factors, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Estrada had been jailed three days prior to his death on suspicion of DUI causing bodily injury.

