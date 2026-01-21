Auto-theft suspect leads to road chase from Lakeside to Allied Gardens

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An auto-theft suspect led deputies on a pursuit from Lakeside to eastern San Diego in a stolen SUV today before pulling over and making a failed attempt to escape on foot, authorities reported.

Patrol personnel spotted the stolen Tesla Model Y parked with an occupant behind the wheel in the 12800 block of Mapleview Street shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies tried to make contact with the person inside the vehicle, the suspect drove off, Lt. Sean Gallagher said.

The resulting westbound road chase passed through Lakeside into Santee and then San Diego, where the suspect pulled over in the area of Mission Gorge and Old Cliffs roads in Allied Gardens.

The suspected thief then jumped out of the SUV and ran off, but did not get far before getting caught and arrested at about 10:50 a.m., Gallagher said.

The pursuit resulted in no traffic crashes or injuries, according to sheriff's officials.

No information about the suspect was immediately available.

