Autism rates in San Diego outpace United States

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - New numbers from the CDC show autism is on the rise across America, and San Diego has the highest rate of prevalence in the country.

The latest report from the CDC showed 1 in 32.1 kids across the US has been diagnosed with autism. In San Diego, that number is closer to 1 in 19.

UC San Diego's Autism Center of Excellence helped gather the data around San Diego and California. In an interview with ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons, Co-Director Dr. Karen Pierce said it's likely a result of better awareness and diagnosis. She also said better access to digital records means it's easier for doctors to identify kids with special needs.

Dr. Pierce believes the numbers also show a need for earlier screening.

"As a neuroscientist, I know that the brain is very plastic during early development, and if you provide a really, you know, great therapeutic environment, you can potentially alter how the brain is wiring itself up and potentially have better outcomes for children," she said.

Aarons also asked her about recent comments from Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who said he wants to find the cause of autism by September.

Dr. Pierce said that it would be great if he could pull it off. She also disagrees with his stance that autism is environmental, especially when it comes to vaccines.

"I agree on one point, that there could be an interaction with environmental factors that influence how genes are expressed," Dr. Pierce said. "But whether or not that factor is vaccines, to me, I need to see better data, because the data that I've been shown says that unvaccinated populations still have autism."

Aarons also spoke with the Director of the Autism Society of San Diego about the study this week. He says the numbers shouldn't be the focus. It should be on the families to make sure they have all the support they need. You can watch that interview here.