Authorities warn of potential Iranian drone attack on California, raising concerns for military communities

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Federal authorities are warning law enforcement agencies across California that Iran has expressed interest in launching a drone attack on the state's Pacific Coast — a threat that carries particular weight for San Diego, one of the most concentrated military communities in the United States.

The FBI says it was alerted about the potential threat last month. It is still unknown exactly what parts of California are included in the alleged threat area.

San Diego is home to Marine Corps installations, the Navy, and Navy SEALs — making the region a potential focal point of concern as federal officials ask local law enforcement to remain vigilant.

The FBI has warned that Iran could attempt a surprise drone attack launched from a vessel in the Pacific Ocean, based on the alleged threat.

Elizabeth Neumann, former assistant secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, says the alert is alarming.

"Their drones are quite destructive that our capabilities to be able to detect and stop those drones are pretty minimal that's why they're so effective in war," Neumann said.

While federal investigators say there is no specific or credible threat at this time, the warning underscores the seriousness of the possibility of retaliation in California.

"The reason again is not because something is imminent or planned, but because the way our layered defense system works, we really need state and local law enforcement to be the eyes and ears on the ground," Neumann said.

San Diego's military footprint makes it a city that cannot afford to look away from warnings like this one. Neumann says military bases and critical infrastructure are always among the first considerations when adversaries conduct threat planning.

"You are always looking at our military bases and our critical infrastructure as prime targets for any enemies that might be doing military planning against us," Neumann said.

At Camp Pendleton, located just north of San Diego, infantry Marines are already preparing for a new era of drone warfare. Marines are learning to fly and crash tactical drones. According to contributors at KPBS, the drones are capable of carrying explosive projectiles to their targets.

Lance Cpl. Nicholas Miller of 3rd Company, 7th Marines, described the challenge of operating the aircraft.

"It's hard to start off, you have to be very gentle, the controls are very finicky, and there's no assistance at all," Miller said.

The Marine Corps says its decision to introduce drones came after observing the success that the aircraft had in the war in Ukraine — a conflict that has reshaped how militaries around the world think about unmanned aerial threats.

There is no specified location for the potential drone strike, nor is there a known timeline for when the alleged attack would take place. Federal officials say the alert is precautionary but is meant to keep law enforcement prepared.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom posted to social media that he is in "constant coordination with security and intelligence officials" and added that they remain prepared for any emergency.

We have reached out to local agencies for comment. Several have declined to comment, and we are waiting to hear back from others.

