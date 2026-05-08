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Authorities seek tips, offer $75,000 reward in 2019 killing of Navy sailor in San Diego

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San Diego County Crime Stoppers
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SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Crime Stoppers and homicide detectives sought public help Friday in identifying the shooter responsible for the 2019 killing of a U.S. Navy sailor in San Diego.

LeMontee Stevenson, 19, was killed during a party on Aug. 17, 2019. Police responded to reports around 12:50 a.m. of a shooting at a home in the 2700 block of Marcy Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Investigators said Stevenson was attending a party when a friend of his began arguing with an unknown man. The argument turned into a physical fight, and Stevenson attempted to intervene. The suspect then pointed a handgun at Stevenson and shot him multiple times before fleeing.

Officers found Stevenson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding Stevenson's killing to call the SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

The California Governor's Office is offering a $50,000 reward along with $15,000 from the FBI, and $9,000 from NCIS for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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