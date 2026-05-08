Authorities seek tips, offer $75,000 reward in 2019 killing of Navy sailor in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Crime Stoppers and homicide detectives sought public help Friday in identifying the shooter responsible for the 2019 killing of a U.S. Navy sailor in San Diego.

LeMontee Stevenson, 19, was killed during a party on Aug. 17, 2019. Police responded to reports around 12:50 a.m. of a shooting at a home in the 2700 block of Marcy Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Investigators said Stevenson was attending a party when a friend of his began arguing with an unknown man. The argument turned into a physical fight, and Stevenson attempted to intervene. The suspect then pointed a handgun at Stevenson and shot him multiple times before fleeing.

Officers found Stevenson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding Stevenson's killing to call the SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

The California Governor's Office is offering a $50,000 reward along with $15,000 from the FBI, and $9,000 from NCIS for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

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