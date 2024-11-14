Authorities seek tips in College Area hit-and-run that injured 2 women

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help identifying a motorist responsible for a hit-and-run that seriously injured two young women in the College area.

The victims, ages 19 and 20, were struck by a car in the 5000 block of College Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 2, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Following the impact, the motorist continued driving and left the area.

The dark-colored car that hit the women -- possibly a 2010-2017 BMW 5 Series -- lost its driver's-side mirror in the impact, according to police.

Authorities have released no description of the driver.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.