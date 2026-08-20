Authorities seek public's help as they investigate death of Escondido man

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities sought the public's help Thursday in determining the circumstances surrounding the death of a 56-year-old man whose body was found in North County after he was reported missing early last year.

Jorge Soares was reported missing by his family on Jan. 13, 2025. He was later found dead in northern San Diego County. Detectives from the San Diego County Sheriff's Major Crimes Division said the circumstances of his death remain unknown.

Investigators determined Soares was living in Escondido in 2024. He also frequently visited San Bernardino County, specifically the Victorville and Hesperia areas, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Soares, who went by the nickname "Stone," was 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighed 175 pounds. He had brown eyes and brown hair, though authorities say he was last known to have a shaved head and a goatee. He also had tattoos on both arms.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information regarding Soares' death was asked to contact sheriff's Detective Aaron Bert at 858-285-6362. Anonymous tips can be made to the Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477 or online at sdcrimestoppers.org.

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