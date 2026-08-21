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Authorities seek public help in dentifying suspect in Vista sexual assault

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VISTA (CNS) - A 20-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman walking to her vehicle in Vista is being sought by authorities.

The alleged assault occurred around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Vista Way, when a 29-year-old woman was approached from behind by a stranger, fought back and ultimately managed to escape, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-2-inch-tall man weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing black clothing along with a ski mask.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged assault or the suspect was urged to call the Sheriff's Sexual Assault Unit at 858-285-6112. Calls during non-business hours should be made to 858-868-3200. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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