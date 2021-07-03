Authorities search for at-risk missing 77-year-old Bonsall man

BONSALL, Calif. (KGTV) -- The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an at-risk missing man who disappeared from Bonsall Thursday night.

According to the department, 77-year-old Gary Sokol is believed to have left his home near Wrightwood Road and Lilac Road around 9 p.m.

Authorities say Sokol’s hat and jacket were found in his driveway and his cellphone and medications were left behind.

The department says Sokol has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and dementia.

He is described as five feet, 10 inches tall, and weighing approximately 170 pounds. Sokol is also bald with grey hair on the sides, a grey mustache, and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Sheriff’s Communications Center at 858-565-52000 or 911.

