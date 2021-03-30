Menu

Authorities search for at-risk 86-year-old woman

San Diego County Sheriff's Department
Posted at 10:21 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 01:21:49-04

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) -- The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an at-risk missing woman who disappeared from Spring Valley Monday.

The department tweeted just before 10 p.m. that 86-year-old Emeteria Nava was last seen walking on Central Avenue and Valencia Street. According to the department, Nava has dementia.

She was last seen wearing a green jacket, black shirt, and grey pants. She possibly has a bracelet on her left wrist with contact information.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

