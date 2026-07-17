Authorities renew call for information in unsolved 2018 San Diego murder case

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities are renewing their call for public assistance in the 2018 drive-by shooting death of a 28-year-old man, offering rewards totaling $51,000 for information that helps solve the cold case.

Arthur Jordan was a passenger in a vehicle parked at 3000 Martin Ave. around 12:30 a.m. on July 19, 2018, when an unidentified dark sedan drove by. Police said the occupant or occupants of the sedan fired multiple rounds into the victims' vehicle, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Jordan's friends escaped the gunfire by driving away and called 911 while attempting to rush him to a hospital. Officers intercepted the vehicle at Park and El Cajon boulevards and rendered medical aid. Jordan was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Despite extensive witness interviews and forensic analysis, the SDPD's Homicide Unit said the investigation has gone cold. Investigators and Jordan's family urged anyone with information to come forward.

To help generate leads, the California governor's office is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the murder. San Diego County Crime Stoppers is offering an additional $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or via mobile app at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.