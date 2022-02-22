Watch
Party bus reportedly stolen in San Diego; driver arrested after leading chase in Los Angeles County area

Posted at 12:59 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 16:58:16-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A party bus that was reportedly stolen in San Diego Tuesday morning crashed into a car in the Palmdale area following a lengthy pursuit, resulting in the arrest of the suspected auto thief.

According to San Diego Police, at 10:17 a.m., Pacific Beach-based Top Dog Limo Bus reported one of their party buses stolen from 4010 Morena Boulevard.

The driver had exited the bus to pick up a guest and left the keys in the vehicle, police said. Someone then jumped in and sped off with the bus.

The bus led authorities on a pursuit on multiple Los Angeles County-area freeways before the vehicle exited in the Palmdale area.

Moments after exiting, the bus rear-ended a silver sedan. The driver got out of the bus but was quickly taken into custody.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

