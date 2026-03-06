Authorities offer reward of up to $15,000 for information in 2017 homicide case

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The FBI San Diego Field Office, ATF and local law enforcement agencies Friday offered a reward totaling $15,000 leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the 2017 shooting death of a woman in Imperial.

Around 5 a.m. Jan. 17, 2017, law enforcement and Imperial County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a fire at a home on Chisolm Trail in Imperial, according to the FBI.

Firefighters subsequently located one deceased female victim at the home, later identified as Yunique Marie Puckett, 36. The Imperial County Sheriff's Coroner discovered that Puckett had suffered multiple gunshot wounds while in her residence, officials said.

"Time does not diminish our responsibility to seek the truth, Imperial Police Chief Aaron Reel said in a statement. "We are prepared and dedicated to provide the necessary resources to pursue justice."

District Attorney George Marquez added, "If you have carried information about this case for years, now is the time to unburden yourself. We are prepared to listen."

Authorities urged anyone with additional information to contact their local FBI field office, nearest United States Embassy or Consulate or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

"The FBI is committed to working with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to find the individuals responsible for this violent crime and bring them to justice," FBI San Diego Field Office Acting Special Agent in Charge TJ Holland stated. "Any violence against our citizens, in our communities, is unacceptable. The FBI and our partners will work diligently to ensure the killers responsible for Yunique's death are held accountable in a court of law."

