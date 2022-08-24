Watch Now
Authorities: Man found in possession of Molotov cocktails, other explosives in Fallbrook

fallbrook_explosives_arrest_082322.jpg
San Diego County Sheriff's Department
Molotov cocktails, explosives seized (Aug. 23, 2022)
fallbrook_explosives_arrest_082322.jpg
Posted at 6:24 AM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 09:24:11-04

FALLBROOK, Calif. (CNS) - A man wanted in a Riverside County case was taken into custody following the discovery of Molotov cocktails and hand-held bombs in Fallbrook, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to reports of a man acting suspiciously in the 200 block of East Fig Street in Fallbrook and found 30-year-old Jacob Daniel Oberg in the area around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Oberg was wanted in Riverside County for vandalism, burglary, drug and stolen property accusations, the department reported.

Deputies conducted a search of Oberg's vehicle and found six Molotov cocktails, a flare and a container of gasoline, which prompted response from the bomb/arson teams and the FBI to respond to the scene. Authorities have not identified an intended target of the explosives, however, an investigation was ongoing.

On Tuesday afternoon, a warrant was served to Oberg's apartment in the 33000 block of Jamieson Street in Lake Elsinore.

Oberg was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of several felony charges for possessing an explosive device in public.

