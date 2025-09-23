Authorities investigate officer-involved shooting in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – One person was shot by police officers during a confrontation in City Heights early Tuesday morning, San Diego Police confirmed.

Police said the incident unfolded just before 7 a.m. on Orange Avenue and 52nd Street, but officials did not release any further details.

The condition of the person shot by officers is unknown.

Due to the investigation, police have shut down the following streets:



5000 block of Orange Avenue to the 5200 block of Orange Avenue

4000 block of 51st Street to the 4300 block of 51st Street

Orange Avenue betweet Altadena Ave. and 52nd St.

SDPD Lt. Travis Easter said nearby Fay Elementary School remained opened Tuesday.

ABC 10News has a crew at the scene gathering information, and this story will be updated as more details become available.