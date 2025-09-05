Authorities identify victims of fatal San Diego-area traffic crashes

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Thursday publicly identified six victims of fatal San Diego-area traffic collisions.

The most recent of the roadway deaths involved a hit-and-run that took place in the 100 block of Sea World Drive shortly before 12:30 a.m. last Saturday, according to police and the county Medical Examiner's Office. When emergency personnel arrived at the site of the crash, one of the two involved motorists had fled, officials said.

About 12 hours later, officers investigating the accident found the body of 61-year-old Celeste Necochea amid trees and shrubbery alongside the roadway, authorities reported. Investigators believe that Necochea had been riding in one of the cars that crashed in the area the previous night.

On Friday, Aug. 29, a wreck on Interstate 5 in the Nestor area left a 38-year-old motorist dead. Javier Oceguera Jr. of San Diego was heading south on the freeway at about 6 p.m. Friday when the sedan he was driving veered off the roadway near Tocayo Avenue. It struck a tree and caught fire. Oceguera died at the scene of the accident.

About 4 p.m. on Aug. 28, Arturo Flores, 44, was riding in a pickup truck that crashed and overturned on state Route 78 in Ramona, the medical examiner reported. Flores died before paramedics could take him to a hospital.

At about 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 24, Maria Mercado Alvarez, 62, was hit by several vehicles while apparently walking in the roadway in the 4500 block of Home Avenue in City Heights, according to the county agency. She died at the scene.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. the previous day, 24-year-old Miguel Mozo was driving a sedan that struck a light pole and overturned in the 1700 block of Melrose Drive in his hometown of Vista. He died at the site of the crash.

At about 3 p.m. on Aug. 20, Kevin Luis, 43, was fatally injured when the pickup truck he was driving veered off westbound state Route 905 near Picador Boulevard in Otay Mesa and struck a disabled transit bus on the shoulder of the freeway, the medical examiner reported. He died at the scene of the wreck.

