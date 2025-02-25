Authorities identify victim in Lemon Grove homicide case

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities publicly identified a man who was shot to death over the weekend in a Lemon Grove neighborhood, near the junction of state Route 94 and SR-125.

Deputies responding to a report of an assault shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday found 51-year-old Anthony Trujillo suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck at Kunkel Park in Lemon Grove, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Paramedics took Trujillo to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The events that led to the fatal gunfire are unknown, though preliminary evidence suggested that the victim and the killer were not strangers, according to sheriff's officials.

"At this time, the motivation and circumstances surrounding this tragic incident remain unclear," Lt. Michael Krugh said Monday afternoon.

