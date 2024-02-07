Authorities identify Chula Vista man who drowned in lake outside of SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD (CNS) - Authorities identified a 19-year-old man from San Diego County who drowned in the lake outside SoFi Stadium during a sold-out dance music concert.

The man was identified as Mirai Ashley Shepard, of Chula Vista, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner reported.

Shepard was observed entering the lake at 9:27 p.m. Friday, while musician and DJ Illenium was performing at the stadium. Inglewood police officers assigned to work the concert also saw the man swimming in the lake, according to the Inglewood Police Department.

He was seen going underwater and he did not resurface, prompting an immediate search and rescue operation involving divers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and county fire lifeguards with helicopter and drone support, police said.

His body was recovered from the lake just before 11 p.m. and attempts were made to resuscitate him to no avail, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the drowning was asked to call Inglewood police at 888-412-7463.

This is not the first time someone has drowned in the large lake outside SoFi Stadium. A man hopped a fence to get onto the property and his body was found in the water on July 6, 2022.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.