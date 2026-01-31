Authorities ID wounded man, officer in Escondido shooting

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Authorities today identified the man who was shot and severely wounded after allegedly charging a police officer outside an Escondido halfway house earlier this week while armed with a knife and a two-foot-long stick.

The San Diego Police Department said 34-year-old Marcello Castillo Jr. of Escondido remains in critical condition. The SDPD also identified the Escondido Police Department officer involved in the shooting as Thomas Lussenden, who has been with the EPD for 11 years.

Events that led to the gunfire began shortly before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to reports that a man had intentionally cut himself with a knife at the sober-living and community re-entry facility in the 100 block of South Elm Street.

"Officers arrived on scene and evacuated the facility," SDPD Lt. Lou Maggi said. "They contacted the (man) and saw that he still possessed the knife."

Personnel tried for about an hour to persuade the man to disarm himself and surrender, but he refused and eventually stopped communicating with them. He then locked himself in a restroom, according to police.

"Because the negotiations were not successful and the man had not threatened harm to anyone other than himself, officers made the decision to de- escalate the situation by leaving the otherwise vacant facility," Maggi said.

At about 4:20 a.m., police got word that the man had exited the restroom and was walking around the property of the halfway house carrying a roughly 24-inch-long stick along as well as the knife.

One of the officers who had responded to the initial call was the first to arrive back at the location, where he armed himself with a gun that fires a so-called "less lethal" 40mm rubber projectile and positioned himself in an alley next to the facility while awaiting the arrival of backup.

Before more officers got there, however, the suspect appeared in the alley, holding the piece of wood, according to police.

"The officer gave commands for the man to drop the stick," Maggi said. "The man refused ... and charged at the officer. The officer transitioned to his handgun, yelled for the man to stop, and then fired several shots, striking him multiple times."

Paramedics took Castillo to a hospital.

"The stick and a knife with a broken blade were located at the scene of the shooting," the lieutenant said.

The SDPD investigates shootings involving personnel with the Escondido Police Department under terms of a countywide agreement designed to prevent

conflicts of interest.

"When (SDPD Homicide Unit) completes its investigation, it will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney's Office to determine if the officer bears any criminal liability for their actions," police said.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office will also monitor the inquiry, according to the SDPD, which also said anyone with information regarding the shooting may call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

