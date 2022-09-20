Authorities identify body found as missing Escondido man

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – Authorities on Tuesday confirmed that a body found is that of an Escondido man who was reported missing in August.

Escondido Police Department officials said a body was “found in San Diego Sheriff’s jurisdiction” and identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office as Stanley Stephens.

Police did not say when and where Stephens’ body was discovered.

On Aug. 13, the 71-year-old Stephens was reported missing from his home on North Broadway in Escondido.

RELATED: Arrest made in disappearance of 71-year-old Escondido man

At the time, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said an investigation was opened into Stephens' disappearance because they believed he was a “victim of foul play.”

Over the course of the probe, Escondido Police identified Eduardo Zamora as a suspect linked to Stephens’ disappearance.

Zamora, 32, was arrested Sept. 6 on suspicion of murder in connection with Stephens’ presumed death.

Additional details on the investigation and arrest were not released.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Escondido Police Det. Chris Zack at 760-839-4972.