Corruption concerns in controversial Ash Street deal

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Major questions were raised on Wednesday over the shuttered multi-million dollar taxpayer-funded Ash Street deal downtown, after the San Diego City Attorney filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to recoup losses.

“There is corruption here,” taxpayer attorney Michael Aguirre told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday. He and his team are representing taxpayer John Gordon. A year ago, Aguirre said that Gordon brought a corruption lawsuit against the City and officials to set aside the $200 million taxpayer-funded Ash Street building lease-purchase agreement.

“Mr. Gordon's taxpayer lawsuit sought to void the agreement so the hemorrhaging would stop completely,” added attorney Maria Severson.

This week, in an effort to recoup $44 million in losses, City Attorney Mara Elliott sued to void the 101 Ash Street deal and a related deal, citing anti-corruption law and claiming that the real estate broker who negotiated the deals, Jason Hughes, acted as a volunteer under then-mayor Kevin Faulconer but received millions in unreported compensation.

Aguirre added, “[These are] the three things that we want to know. When did the City Attorney's Office find out about the illegal payment to Jason Hughes? How did they find out about the illegal payment? Who did they tell?”

Part of a statement from Jason Hughes’ attorney reads,

“Jason Hughes has never been paid one penny by the City or the taxpayers for the innovative structured financing solution he developed for the Civic Center Plaza and 101 Ash Street transactions. He has been transparent with the City from day one, and at all times he acted ethically and in full compliance with the laws and regulations applicable to the City’s business. Jason will vigorously defend his well-known and hard-earned reputation for integrity and transparent business dealings.”

For much of the last five years, the building has sat empty. The city tried to move 1,100 employees into it but officials discovered problems on the site's 19 floors. In December of 2019, the city finally moved workers in, only to push them out a month later when the County detected asbestos.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for City Attorney Mara Elliott declined a request for an interview.

