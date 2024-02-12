Attorneys announce plans to sue City of San Diego on behalf of flood victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A civil rights organization has partnered with a law firm to represent flood victims, and together, they plan to sue the City of San Diego.

The People's Association of Justice (PAJ), along with Aguirre & Severson LLP, are hosting clinics for San Diego’s flood-impacted neighborhoods and started helping victims, both homeowners and renters, file claims to be reimbursed for damages and losses.

They say this is the first step before taking it to a class-action level.

The attorneys also planned to present the city with a stormwater utility proposal as a solution to updating the current stormwater system.

For any city of San Diego flood victims wanting to help from these lawyers, click here: https://www.pajmovement.org/sandiegoflood.

PAJ will also be collecting donations at its headquarters on 6125 Imperial Ave. for the flood victims; they are mainly asking for restaurant gift cards.

ABC 10News reached out to the city about the claims, and City Supervising Public Information Officer Arian Collins said, "The City of San Diego does not comment on pending claims. If a lawsuit has been filed, you can check with the City Attorney's Office."