Attempted murder suspect arrested in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A 47-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing a septuagenarian in San Marcos.

The stabbing was reported about 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Woodland Parkway, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving deputies found the 70-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds, sheriff's officials said. The deputies provided first aid until paramedics arrived and took the person by ambulance to a hospital. The victim's gender and condition were not immediately available.

Deputies investigating the stabbing identified Alejandro Humberto Delgado as the suspect, sheriff's officials said. They arrested him about 8:30 a.m. Saturday at his home in the 400 block of Stonehenge Place in San Marcos, and he was booked into the Vista Detention Facility for suspicion of attempted murder.

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