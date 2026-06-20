Attempted murder suspect, 85, dies in police custody

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 85-year-old man who was in custody on suspicion of attempted murder and domestic violence died while he was hospitalized for medical evaluation, authorities said today.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit was notified Saturday morning that the suspect, who was in the custody of the San Diego Police Department, died at a local hospital late Friday night, according to SDSO Homicide Lt. Juan Marquez.

"On June 18, 2026, SDPD officers arrested the man on suspicion of attempted murder and domestic violence, without incident,'' Marquez said in a statement. ``He was transported to the San Diego Central Jail for booking; however, intake medical staff determined he required further medical evaluation, and he was taken to a local hospital, where he remained under SDPD custody.''

The arrestee's condition continued to decline Friday, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital just before midnight, Marquez said.

"The San Diego County Sheriff's Office extends our sympathies to the

decedent's family and all those affected by his passing,'' Marquez said.

In accordance with the Countywide Memorandum of Understanding, the

sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and has assumed responsibility for the in-custody death investigation.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

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