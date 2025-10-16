Attack carried out at Baja California State AG facility prompts US security alert in Tijuana

(KGTV) -- An attack was carried out at a facility owned by the Baja California State Attorney General’s Office in Mexico Wednesday night, prompting U.S. officials in Tijuana to issue a security alert for any Americans in the area.

The Attorney General's Office of the State of Baja California Facebook page posted late Wednesday night (translated by the platform from Spanish to English):

“The Prosecutor General's Office of the State of Baja California informs that around 7 p.m. this Wednesday, October 15, an incident was registered at the premises of the anti-kidnapping unit located in [Playas] de Tijuana.

In this regard, after conducting an inspection in the area, they found what could be traces of explosive artifacts, which in turn caused some material damage to the real estate of the institution, four private vehicles and two official vehicles. No injured or affected people have been reported.

It should be mentioned that after receiving the first report, all the necessary protocols were activated to place those responsible for this act in coordination, with the different public order institutions, both municipal and state.

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Baja California remains firm in carrying out its investigative work and will continue to work firmly with the sole commitment of objectivity in high impact cases and bringing to justice the criminals who commit them, reiterating once again that this institution goes with everything, fall who falls.”

Officials with the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Mexico stated: “We have received confirmation of the report of an attack on offices belonging to the Baja California state attorney general’s office in the Playas de Tijuana area. Initial reports indicate the attack included explosives with multiple explosions reported.”

U.S. officials are asking American travelers to avoid the area as law enforcement investigates the incident.