At least one dead in crash off I-8 in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - At least one person was killed when a vehicle veered off Interstate 8 in El Cajon, crashed and exploded into flames Monday morning.

The crash was reported at 3:28 a.m. on the westbound I-8, just east of Mollison Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The person who reported the crash told the CHP they heard an explosion and saw flames.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was summoned to the scene.

The CHP's online log indicated two people and a dog may have been inside the vehicle.

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