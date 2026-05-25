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At least one dead in crash off I-8 in El Cajon

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KGTV
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EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - At least one person was killed when a vehicle veered off Interstate 8 in El Cajon, crashed and exploded into flames Monday morning.

The crash was reported at 3:28 a.m. on the westbound I-8, just east of Mollison Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The person who reported the crash told the CHP they heard an explosion and saw flames.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was summoned to the scene.

The CHP's online log indicated two people and a dog may have been inside the vehicle.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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