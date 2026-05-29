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2 dead in wrong-way crash on I-5 near San Diego International Airport

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KGTV
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SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two people were killed early Friday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 near San Diego International Airport.

The CHP reported the two-vehicle crash happened on southbound I-5 near Laurel Street just after 3 a.m.

CHP Officer Michael Meza confirmed to ABC 10News that a vehicle was traveling north on the southbound lanes when it collided with a vehicle heading south in the fast lane. One of the vehicles involved burst into flames after impact.

Meza said at least two people died in the incident.

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The emergency response to the crash forced the closure of all southbound I-5 lanes in the area.

As of 5:15 a.m., all traffic was being diverted to the Washington Street off-ramp, according to the CHP. The Kettner Boulevard on-ramp to southbound I-5 was also shut down.

All affected lanes were reopened at around 6:10 a.m.

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