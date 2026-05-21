At least 1 dead in Lakeside rollover crash

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – At least one person was killed in a vehicle crash on Interstate 8 in the Lakeside area Thursday.

The crash involving a Tesla and SUV occurred at around 11 a.m. on westbound I-8 near Lake Jennings Park Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP reported the SUV rolled over onto its roof as a result of the collision.

A Lakeside Fire Protection District official confirmed one person was killed and a second person was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital in critical condition.

Due to the emergency response to the crash, both westbound I-8 lanes near Lake Jennings Park Road were closed as of 11:15 a.m.