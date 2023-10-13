Watch Now
At least 1 dead in fiery crash off I-15 in Escondido area

Posted at 7:54 AM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 10:55:03-04

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) - At least one person was killed Friday in a fiery vehicle crash off Interstate 15 at West El Norte Parkway in Escondido, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened at 3:12 a.m. Friday when an unknown vehicle veered off the northbound I-15 freeway into an embankment and reportedly exploded, according to an online CHP traffic incident report.

The vehicle became engulfed in fire, the CHP and Escondido Fire Department said.

No further information on the crash was immediately available.

