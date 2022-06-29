NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - Cruising is a part of the culture in National City, and now a proposed resolution is heading to the California Senate encouraging local governments and law enforcement to work with car clubs to hold these events safely.

“It’s encouraging because you have the legislature finally weighing in on the discriminatory nature of these policies that were adopted up and down the state since the 1990s,” said Aida Castaneda, the political advisor for the United Lowrider Coalition in National City.

The resolution, authored by Assemblywoman Luz Rivas (D-San Fernando Valley), is moving its way up the political ladder and may be encouraging, but Castaneda said they’re still in need of a repeal of the local cruising ordinance.

“The only reality is that a resolution is simply a resolution and, in part, it’s very ceremonial that the legislature takes a stand,” Castaneda said.

In the past few weeks, there have been issues when it comes to the permits and the payment of future cruising events put on by the coalition in National City.

ABC 10News reached out to National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis about the resolution advancing to the state Senate, and she issued the following statement:

“As the official National City Lowrider Committee (which consists of Councilmember Mona Rios and myself) continues to meet and discuss next steps, we are encouraged to learn more about how communities around the state are working with law enforcement, city staff and the low rider car clubs to create a safe cruising and family friendly environment.”

The state Senate is expected to review the resolution when it comes back from summer recess, and Castaneda believes if it’s passed, it’ll give the effort to repeal the local ordnance more road to work with in the future.

“I think it offers an opportunity for newly elected representatives in Sacramento to decide to finally take a stand on how we’re going to promote policies of inclusion and equity within National City,” Castaneda said.