Assault suspect tries to ram patrol car during El Cajon road pursuit

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who allegedly assaulted a woman this week in eastern San Diego County, then tried to ram a police car with his vehicle during an ensuing pursuit was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder and other felonies.

The alleged domestic abuse in the 1400 block of East Madison Avenue in El Cajon was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

"The suspect had allegedly tried to stab the victim and threatened to kill her," Lt. Nick Sprecco said. "He was a repeat offender known to officers and fled the scene prior to their arrival."

Searching for the suspect, 38-year-old Casey Amilcar Cassanova of El Cajon, officers spotted him driving through the neighborhood, according to police. When they tried to pull him over, he allegedly refused to yield.

During the resulting road chase, Cassanova tried to crash his vehicle into a police car, prompting officers in another cruiser to use it to block the attempt, Sprecco said.

"After briefly coming to a stop, the suspect fled once more and returned to the scene of the original domestic-violence incident, where officers deployed an electronic (stun gun) and took him into custody without further incident," the lieutenant said.

Paramedics took two officers to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries they suffered in the vehicle intervention. Cassanova also received medical care for superficial trauma before being booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of assault, evading arrest and two counts of attempted murder.

The victim of the alleged domestic assault was treated for injuries of undisclosed severity, according to police.

