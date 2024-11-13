Assault, robbery victim targeted again near his Jamacha home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Jamacha man, brutally assaulted in a robbery attempt two years ago, is once again the victim of a crime.

Every time Jerry Gibson watches the surveillance video outside his Jamacha home, he does a double-take.

“I'm surprised that anybody could do this in broad daylight,” said Gibson. “He doesn't even bother looking around, fixated on what he's after.”

A few weeks ago, a video showed a man walking up to the trailer hitch of his SUV, parked on Lisbon Street, casually unfastening the straps and stealing a generator valued at more than $1,200. It was a deflating moment for Gibson, a handyman, who used it for tree trimming and other jobs.

“Definitely, my heart sank. I could feel it in my stomach. It shook me,” said Gibson.

It happened more than two years after a robbery attempt that turned terrifying.

“I was sliced on the back of my head, from ear to ear,” said Gibson.

Gibson still wears the gruesome reminders on his head and neck.

“There is a scar on my neck, across the collarbone,” said Gibson.

In September 2022, two men attacked Gibson, stabbing him twice as he organized tools near his home.

“Doctors said half an inch either way, I could have been [dead],” said Gibson.

Earlier this year, it was two guilty pleas for the two suspects, including a 9-year sentence for the man who stabbed him.

It took a year for Gibson to heal physically. He's been diagnosed with depression.

“There’s still a lot of mental and emotional trauma, still trying to deal with. It's a long road, I guess,” said Gibson. “Seems like I just can't get ahead.“

Gibson did file a police report in hopes of tracking down the thief.

“Not going to let this get me down … I would like justice served,” said Gibson.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help Gibson replace his stolen generator.