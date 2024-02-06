As rain falls, North County homeowners receive sandbag deliveries

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - As the rain fell Monday, one man was making deliveries to help homeowners with flood prevention.

In Oceanside, a special rainy delivery was received at the mobile home park, San Luis Rey Homes.

Kim Jensen says she ordered up some peace of mind in the form of sandbags.

Two weeks ago, the pounding rain turned a part of Jensen's lot into a lake. Her home didn’t flood, but things got ‘nerve-wracking.’

She posted her need on the Nextdoor app.

"He showed up when I really needed someone to help me, and I really appreciate it. A blessing for someone on a fixed income," said Jensen.

She got a response from Kawika Sebay.

Kim is getting 30 bags today and each weighs about 60 pounds,” said Sebay.

A tree trimmer by trade, Sebay started delivering sandbags last winter, after other posts on Nextdoor requesting the service.

“I’ve never heard of this job before. Just had to get creative to make some money when it's raining,” said Sebay.

Seabay charges $3 bucks per bag. Money for gas is optional.

“I'll ask people for a little money for gas. I will even accept beer or fruit,” said Sebay.

Sebay says he's been busy filling orders since the rains fell two Mondays ago. Most of his customers are seniors or disabled, like Jensen.

A Hawaii native, Sebay volunteered there after the Lahaina fires.

He sees this service as another chance to help his community.

“I don't make whole lot of money, but the people appreciate it, and it makes me feel good … Hopefully, it doesn't rain too much, but if it does, I'll be there with the sandbags to help,” said Sebay.