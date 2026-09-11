As nation marks 25th anniversary of 9/11, San Diegans will honor lives lost

Ceremonies, tributes and other events will be held throughout San Diego County Friday to mark the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The day's observances will begin at 5:46 a.m. Friday, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel will briefly halt northbound traffic at the San Ysidro, Otay Mesa and Calexico West ports of entry.

The pause corresponds with 8:46 a.m. Eastern time, when American Airlines Flight 11 struck the World Trade Center's North Tower in New York City 25 years ago.

In Chula Vista, businesses will provide appreciation meals to fire stations and police headquarters throughout the day in remembrance of the first responders who died in the attacks. Breakfast will be served from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 6 p.m.

The University of San Diego will hold a 9/11 remembrance and interfaith prayer for peace at 8:30 a.m. at 5998 Alcala Park. Assemblyman Chris Ward, D-San Diego, Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-San Diego, and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Capt. Brant Truver were scheduled to speak.

The ceremony will also include an NROTC color guard, Taps and interfaith prayers for peace.

At 9:30 a.m., USD's Epstein Family Military Center and Palomar Health Student Wellness Center will hold a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the university's Palomar Health Student Wellness Center. Participants will climb the equivalent of 110 stories on stair-climbing machines, representing the height of each of the World Trade Center's twin towers.

San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez will join regional law enforcement leaders at 10:30 a.m. to discuss lessons learned from the attacks and cooperation among local, state and federal agencies in responding to threats. The event will be held at the Sheriff's Technology and Information Center, 5575 Overland Ave.

One of the day's largest commemorations will begin at 2:30 p.m. aboard the USS Midway Museum, where retired New York City firefighters will join the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, National City Fire Department, San Diego Firefighter's Emerald Society, Wounded Warrior Project and others for a ceremony on the flight deck.

The ceremony will include honor guards, pipes and drums, the national anthem, a reading of the names of 441 first responders who died as a result of the attacks, tolling of the ship's bells, a San Diego Fire-Rescue helicopter flyover, a 21-gun salute, Taps and a Harbor Police fireboat water display.

Admission to the USS Midway Museum, 910 N. Harbor Drive, will be free from 1:45 to 3 p.m. for people attending the ceremony.

Also at 2:30 p.m., San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson will host a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Gillespie Field in El Cajon.

Jacobs and retired New York City firefighter David Blacksberg, who responded to the Sept. 11 attacks, are scheduled to attend the ceremony at Hangars G and H, 1860 Joe Crosson Drive.

At 6 p.m., Punches in the Piazza will be held at Piazza della Famiglia in Little Italy in remembrance of boxing promoter Bobby DePhilippis and the victims of 9/11.

"Punches in the Piazza is a celebration of community, resilience and generosity," said Michelle DePhilippis, founder of The Bobby D. Foundation. "This year, as we mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11, we have an opportunity to come together to honor those we lost, recognize our first responders and support organizations making a meaningful difference in people's lives."

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Washington Elementary School Foundation and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit that honors military service members, veterans and first responders and supports their families through housing assistance programs.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when 19 al-Qaida terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners on Sept. 11, 2001. Two planes struck the World Trade Center towers in New York, a third struck the Pentagon and a fourth, United Airlines Flight 93, crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers and crew members attempted to regain control of the aircraft.

The attacks killed 2,977 victims, including 343 New York City firefighters and 60 police officers in New York and at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The San Diego area's commemorations will continue Sunday with the Travis Manion Foundation's 9/11 Heroes Run at NTC Park in Liberty Station. The 5-kilometer run, walk and ruck will begin at 9 a.m. and honor those killed in the attacks and military service members who served in the wars that followed.

