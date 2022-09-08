As Chula Vista native was back visiting, home was burning in Fairview Fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Chula Vista native is recounting his Labor Day in San Diego, when he learned a wildfire was burning his home in Hemet.

A photo taken on Labor Day afternoon shows Alex Cota, 24, hanging out with family in a pool at a resort on Mission Bay.

Soon after, his day of relaxation turned frantic, with a panicked call from his landlord.

“My wife got the call from the landlord, who said the house is burning,” said Cota.

Immediately, his heart sank.

“My biggest feeling was concern, because I knew my dog was there,” said Cota.

His 11-month-old Belgian Malinois, Axle, who was almost always with him, was resting at their Hemet home that day, after being neutered a few days prior.

Leaving their two young kids with family, the couple drove north, but the roads to their home were blocked. The Fairview Fire had broken out, and grown to 600 acres. At his in-laws’ home near Menifee, he watched a news report.

“I recognized right then … Oh my God, that's our place on fire,” said Cota.

The next morning, they were able to return to their home.

"Everything is completely freaking gone. The house is burned down to the foundation,” said Cota.

In the master bedroom were the remains of Axle.

“Saw him grow from a puppy to a smart dog. Finding him was just like … It was just devastating. No other way I can put it,” said Cota.

As he grieved his dog, he also took in what remained of his home.

Cota, who didn't have renters insurance, says the most sentimental items lost were two shoeboxes full of Polaroid photos of his family.

“We've been collecting the photos for close to half a decade now,” said Cota.

Amid their loss, there was more tragic news.

Cota learned two of their neighbors were killed, trying to escape the flames in their car.

“That could have easily been us in that situation. More than anything, I’m just grateful my wife, my kids are fine,” said Cota.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help Cota’s family with living expenses.

The Fairview Fire has grown to more than 7,000 acres and is stalled at 5% contained. Two deaths have been reported and at least seven structures have been lost.

