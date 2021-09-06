Aruba Fire: Crews make progress against Rainbow-area blaze

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Evacuation orders were lifted Monday morning as firefighters continued to battle the Aruba Fire in the Rainbow area of north San Diego County.

The blaze erupted at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday in an area near Rainbow Crest Road and Mordigan Lane, according to Cal Fire officials.

Fire crews were able to stop the fire’s forward rate of spread on Sunday evening, and by 8:30 p.m., the blaze had burned a reported 100 acres.

However, Cal Fire officials on Monday morning updated the number of acres burned, saying, “The acreage has been reduced to 54 acres due to more accurate mapping. The Fire is now 30% contained.”

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for numerous residents southeast of Rainbow. A temporary evacuation point was set up at Vallecitos Elementary School in Fallbrook.

All evacuation orders were lifted by 8:10 a.m., Cal Fire announced.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.